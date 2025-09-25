Mohammed bin Rashid Launches Initiative to Make Dubai's World's Most Beautiful City

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued directives to intensify efforts and adopt world-class benchmarks to ensure Dubai continues to set the standard as the best city in the world across sectors.

His Highness urged government officials, entrepreneurs and private sector employees to work as a united team to strengthen Dubai’s status as the world’s most beautiful and advanced city. Sheikh Mohammed also directed the launch of initiatives and projects to transform Dubai into a global model of integrated, cohesive, and future-ready urban living. These efforts will create calmer urban environments that prioritise comfort and well-being, while reducing pollution and enhancing cleanliness and aesthetics. The initiatives will further focus on developing vibrant, sustainable spaces that seamlessly integrate environmental preservation with leisure, culture, and economic activity, ensuring a healthier and more fulfilling quality of life for residents and visitors alike. His Highness’s directives also aim to promote positive values and build a more tolerant society centred on family cohesion, social harmony and work-life balance.

HH Sheikh Mohammed made these remarks during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre today. Also attending the forum were His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum brought together more than 1,000 leaders from across Dubai’s government and private sectors who participated in specialised discussions and interactive workshops focused on exploring ways to implement His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s directives. The sessions brainstormed initiatives and projects to make Dubai the best city in the world in diverse fields.

A city for the people

“Today, Dubai leads the world in key competitiveness indicators. We want Dubai to be the best city in the world across all sectors. We want every official to redouble their efforts, set clear benchmarks, and ensure rapid, measurable progress towards this vision,” His Highness said.

He added: “People are at the core of our decisions, policies, and projects. We aim to make Dubai the best city for children and families, tourists and traders, and the elderly—a city where people live with dignity and where society flourishes through cooperation, compassion, and harmony. We envision Dubai as the most beautiful, orderly and peaceful city – a city defined by refinement, cohesion, compassion, and social harmony.”

“We call on everyone to work as one team and unify efforts to build the most liveable city, a place where people’s dreams are realised, values are honoured, and horizons are expanded,” His Highness further said.

“Dubai has always been—and will remain—a hub for leadership and talent, a catalyst for positive change, and a global model for excellence and innovation,” he stated, noting that the forum is a premier annual gathering that brings together leaders and international experts in Dubai.

“From the beginning, we placed high priority on empowering a generation of leaders capable of propelling Dubai to new heights of success and innovation.”

“Here in Dubai, we do not pause. We nurture and equip a new generation to navigate fast paced global shifts — a generation that thinks faster, is bolder in change, anticipates the future, and builds new concepts.”

He added: “Our aim is to expand Dubai’s economic and social impact, and we continue to have the highest confidence and trust in the people of Dubai.”

At the conclusion of the forum, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posed for commemorative photos with participating leaders from the public and private sectors and the graduates of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development.

Strategic dialogue and interactive workshops

Through strategic discussions, participants explored the most effective initiatives and practices to accelerate progress and to implement His Highness’ vision across all sectors.

The forum, organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development, featured five leadership councils, focused on key areas including cultural and media identity, Dubai’s economy, future city development, social cohesion, and technology and digital transformation.

The agenda included panel discussions and interactive workshops inspired by His Highness’s leadership philosophy of foresight, proactive decision making, and human-centred governance.

Building a sustainable leadership ecosystem

Dubai’s leading annual leadership event, the Forum brought together 1,000 key government and private sector leaders in Dubai. The premier gathering, focused on future transformation in leadership and management, provides a platform for dialogue, creativity, and the exchange of best practices, embodying the forward-thinking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum while reinforcing his pioneering approach to cultivating leaders capable of driving sustainable progress across various sectors.

The forum also seeks to keep Dubai’s leaders at the heart of global transformations, strengthen collective strategic thinking, prioritise initiatives, and prepare leadership talent capable of navigating rapid global shifts. By sharing innovative experiences and reinforcing collaboration across government entities, the forum supports balanced development and effective execution across all sectors.