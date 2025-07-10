Mohammed bin Rashid launches Proactive Government Performance System

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has launched the Proactive Government Performance System, which aims to enhance government performance, improve service delivery, and achieve the strategic goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.

By leveraging advanced AI-powered data analytics, predictive capabilities and in-depth analysis, the system will translate the vision's objectives into measurable and actionable results.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, “The Federal Government has launched a new performance measurement system that leverages artificial intelligence to enhance decision-making, strengthen oversight of strategic planning, and improve the ability to anticipate future challenges and opportunities.”

His Highness added, “Our commitment to continuous improvement is unwavering. We strive for excellence and aspire for perfection, fully aware that continuous development is essential to progress.”

The Proactive Government Performance System was launched in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; and Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

The system aims to enhance government efficiency and effectiveness through several key functions. It optimises resource use, improves service quality, and monitors the timely implementation of national strategies and plans. It also provides accurate data for decision-making, and promotes transparency through performance monitoring and review.

The system can process over 150 million data points monthly, provide leadership with over 50,000 proactive insights annually, save over 250,000 hours per year and achieve a 60% average improvement in government performance.

The system is based on an intelligent government performance management framework that leverages AI tools and algorithms to monitor and enhance performance. It establishes a robust framework for tracking and managing targets and performance indicators while utilising AI technologies to perform in-depth analyses, executive summaries, and enable predictive performance management.

The system demonstrates impressive capabilities, measuring 45 times more results annually, increasing entities' self-management capacity by 90%, and providing leadership with over 50,000 proactive insights annually. By training 200 employees in performance management and data analysis, the system saves over 250,000 hours per year and is ultimately set to support over 250,000 users.

Furthermore, the system fosters a culture of continuous improvement and innovation within government. It achieves this by benchmarking against best practices and promoting key principles that include measuring community impact, ensuring sustainable results, facilitating seamless data flow, predicting performance, enabling proactive performance, and leveraging an AI-powered intelligent system.

The system's interconnected design ensures data quality, integration, security, and transparency, supporting accurate and proactive decision-making for enhanced government efficiency. This integration facilitates real-time data flow for immediate results measurement, significantly reducing the effort required for data collection, entry, and review.

The system uses real-time data to predict future performance, generating flexible reports that support government decision-making. This capability enhances the ability to anticipate and proactively address future challenges and opportunities, improving efficiency, preparedness, and the ability to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Moreover, the system contributes to increased government efficiency and effectiveness, enhanced service delivery, greater public trust, stronger decision-making, and stimulated innovation. These contributions make it a vital component of the UAE's ongoing, decades-long commitment to sustainable development across various sectors.

The UAE's government performance system has evolved since its 2008 launch as the Adaa System. It progressed to Adaa 2.0 in 2013, then Adaa 3.0 in 2019, and now culminating in the latest generation: the Proactive Government Performance System.

