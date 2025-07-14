Mohammed bin Rashid meets top high school achievers in the UAE, commends their academic excellence

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with top high school achievers from across the country, praising their outstanding academic performance. His Highness expressed his pride in their accomplishments, which he said reflect a spirit of determination and excellence.

During the meeting that took place at the Union House in Dubai, His Highness commended the students for their efforts in setting a high standard for educational success, noting that knowledge and learning are fundamental pillars for national progress and prosperity.

Addressing the students, His Highness encouraged them to view this milestone as a guiding light for the future, urging them to aim higher and deepen their contributions to the development of their nation and society. “We celebrate the achievements of the nation’s top students and extend our appreciation to their families and teachers, whose support was essential to this success,” His Highness said. “These accomplishments are a source of immense pride, and we look forward to seeing these students make even greater strides across various fields of knowledge.”

His Highness added: “We share this joy today because we believe that success in education is the beginning of all success, and academic excellence is the cornerstone upon which all future achievements are built.” He continued: “The top-performing students are shining examples we are proud of. This achievement is not the final stop, but the beginning of a long journey of distinction. We expect this path of excellence to continue, serving as an inspiration to others.”

The students expressed their gratitude at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, describing his words as a lasting source of motivation that will guide them in their academic and personal journeys.