- Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Arab Ministers of Finance participating in the Arab Fiscal Forum being held as part of World Governments Summit 2024

- His Highness stresses the importance of harmonising Arab perspectives and exchanging experiences in the region to help achieve sustainable development

- Arab Ministers of Finance express keenness to step up cooperation with the UAE to benefit from its pioneering economic experience



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with Arab Ministers of Finance taking part in the Arab Fiscal Forum held today on Day 0 of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024.

His Highness welcomed Arab delegations participating in the WGS, as he opened the forum attended by several economic and fiscal decision makers in the Arab world. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the need to harmonise perspectives and exchange expertise in the region, especially among Arab governments, to achieve sustainable development, a common goal for world governments.



During the forum, Arab ministers of finance expressed their keenness to enhance their countries’ cooperation with the UAE, and benefit from the UAE’s pioneering experience.



The Arab ministers of finance said their participation in the WGS is aimed at keeping pace with the latest global trends and drawing insights from the success stories of economies that have effectively addressed economic challenges.



The forum was attended by Her Excellency Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.



Bringing together over 25 heads of state and world leaders, more than 85 international and regional organisations, 140 governments, and thought leaders and international experts, WGS 2024 seeks to explore major global future trends.



The Summit features more than 110 plenaries, panel discussions and interactive sessions, 200 international speakers, and 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions that will be attended by more than 300 ministers.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.