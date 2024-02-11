Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Arab Youth Ministers, attends sessions of the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders on Day 0 of WGS



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with Arab Youth Ministers taking part in the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, held on Day 0 of the World Governments Summit 2024. The three-day summit kicks off tomorrow under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.



The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.



Also attending the meeting were His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning and Vice President of the Arab Youth Center; and His Excellency Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth.



HH Sheikh Mohammed also attended segments of the sessions organised as part of the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, including workshops and presentations on empowering Arab Youth and enhancing their potential.



The Arab Meeting for Young Leaders showcased key youth initiatives and studies that were implemented in the Arab World with the aim of boosting youth engagement in sustainable development. The meeting also discussed the role of values in strengthening the connection of youth to their national identity and highlighted inspiring social experiments that emphasised social solidarity and its role in advancing sustainable development.



120 government delegations

The 11th edition of the WGS features the participation of over 25 heads of state and governments, 85 international organisations, government delegations, and global thought leaders and experts. The summit's agenda includes six main themes and 15 global forums addressing major international trends and transformations in over 110 principal dialogic and interactive sessions. WGS 2024 will feature 200 global personalities and over 23 ministerial meetings, attended by more than 300 ministers and an elite group of Nobel laureates.



The World Governments Summit will highlight six main themes focusing on various key issues ranging from government operations to artificial intelligence, health and education. The summit will honour exceptional ministers and private sector players for their outstanding contributions to creating a better world with five global awards. It will also launch the Global Survey of Ministers, inviting ministers from across the globe to share their ideas on crucial global issues and collaborate on creating solutions.

