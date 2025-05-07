Mohammed bin Rashid meets with foreign trade, CEPA negotiation teams at Ministry of Economy

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with the Foreign Trade team at the Ministry of Economy and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA) negotiation team, in recognition of their exceptional performance. The teams played a pivotal role in driving the UAE’s foreign trade to a historic level in 2024, with total trade reaching AED 5.23 trillion and a trade surplus exceeding AED 490 billion—underscoring the strength and resilience of the national economy.

The meeting, which took place at Union House in Dubai, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE; and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Sheikh Mohammed said that trade has long been a foundation of great civilisations and remains a key pillar of sustainable economic growth. He emphasised that the UAE’s success in this vital sector is the result of a forward-looking vision, robust partnerships, flexible policies, and the dedication of teams who see geography not as a boundary, but as a starting point for ambition.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid commended the strong coordination among the entities leading the UAE’s foreign trade efforts, encouraging continued innovation to preserve the country’s leading position on the global trade map and to sustain the growth of its international trade relations.

Sheikh Mohammed also said that the UAE is not merely keeping pace with global trade, but actively shaping its future. As a strategic bridge between East and West, the nation continues to earn the trust and respect of the international community. His Highness expressed his appreciation to all those contributing to the growth of the UAE’s trade ecosystem, noting that their efforts are helping to write the success story of a nation committed to global economic leadership.

The meeting was also attended by Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chairman of Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. The gathering was also attended by a number of Sheikhs, Ministers, Directors General, members of the Federal National Council, dignitaries, and investors. His Highness engaged in discussions with attendees, focusing on the UAE's sustainable development, economic progress, and the private sector's role in driving growth and innovation.

The UAE has signed 21 CEPAs so far, expanding its access to global markets in Asia, Africa, and Latin America—markets that collectively represent around 25% of the world’s population. These agreements are an integral part of the UAE’s 'Projects of the 50', which play a key role in boosting the nation’s non-oil trade. The UAE now accounts for 41.4% of the total goods exports in the Middle East, ranking 11th globally in goods exports and 13th in services exports.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, delivered a lecture on the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the curriculum of public schools across the UAE. She emphasised the importance of the UAE government's decision in equipping future generations with the skills to master a technology that will have a transformative impact on various aspects of life, extending beyond just work and production to influence societies at large.

