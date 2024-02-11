- Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF

- His Highness: The challenges facing the global economy require collaboration and sharing of successful strategies



- Meeting explores key global economic trends and developments at WGS

- Klaus Schwab: World Governments Summit plays a vital role in shaping new visions for governance and fostering international cooperation



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Davos, ahead of the World Governments Summit 2024, which kicks off tomorrow (Monday), in Dubai under the theme of ‘Shaping Future Governments’.



The meeting discussed the importance of coordination between governments to adopt common approaches to address current and future challenges.



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the Davos Forum for its role in presenting new visions and plans to create development strategies for various countries, as well as innovative ideas that contribute to the growth of global economies.



His Highness noted that the challenges encountered by the global economy require all countries, especially leading economies such as the UAE, to share their successful strategies and models.



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid further said: “The challenges facing the global economy require collaboration and sharing of successful strategies.”



Professor Klaus Schwab emphasised the vital role played by the World Governments Summit in shaping new visions for governance and fostering international cooperation.



The Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum also commended the quality of discussions, dialogue, and talks, as well as the enriching and informative themes explored in sessions throughout past editions of the World Governments Summit.



The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of WGS Organization; and His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Vice-Chair of the WGS.



The World Governments Summit 2024, hosts over 25 heads of state and governments, over 85 international organisations, 140 governments, and thought leaders and experts, to discuss major global future trends. Discussions at the summit will be facilitated through 110 interactive dialogues featuring over 200 prominent speakers. The summit will host 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions featuring over 300 ministers.

