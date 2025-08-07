Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, at Al Marmoom, Dubai.

During the meeting, which was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Their Highnesses discussed key national matters and explored strategies to accelerate the UAE’s development, with an emphasis on strengthening its leading position across various sectors and enhancing the quality of life and welfare of its citizens.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted the shared responsibility of advancing the nation, preserving its achievements, and ensuring a high standard of living for its people, noting that this work continues under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. He affirmed that the UAE’s leadership is united in its goal to build a more prosperous future for the coming generations and to firmly establish the country as a leading model of development in the region and globally.

His Highness further highlighted the importance of intensifying efforts and coordinating capabilities to accelerate progress towards national targets, ensuring alignment with the UAE’s future development goals.

The meeting addressed a range of issues and topics related to government work and its ongoing development plans. The meeting also reviewed recent updates on government initiatives and projects, with a focus on improving services and supporting all segments of Emirati society.