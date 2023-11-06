Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Emirati Children’s Parliament

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with members of the Emirati Children's Parliament (ECP), on the sidelines of the opening of the first ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC).

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid took a commemorative photo with ECP members, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; and Her Excellency Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The Emirati Children’s Parliament seeks to encourage children's involvement in decision-making processes by fostering dialogue and providing a structured platform for them to express their opinions. Its key goal is to nurture a generation that can actively fulfill its social responsibilities and make meaningful contributions to community development and progress.

It also aims to educate children about their rights and how they can protect themselves in accordance with the National Strategy for Motherhood and Childhood, the Child Protection Law (Wadeema), and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

