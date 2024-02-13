Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of the Kyrgyz Republic, praises long-standing friendship

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with His Excellency Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, at the World Governments Summit 2024, held in Dubai under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

Welcoming the Kyrgyzstani President and the accompanying delegation, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praised the long-standing friendship between the UAE and the Kyrgyz Republic, and their common dedication to enhancing these ties for mutual benefit.

The meeting addressed ways of further advancing cooperation between the UAE and the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as several topics being discussed at the current World Governments Summit. They highlighted the summit’s vital role in shaping future governments, enhancing agility, efficiency and proactivity in the face of developmental and economic changes and optimising investments for a better future.

His Excellency Sadyr Zhaparov applauded the UAE’s remarkable progress and development accomplishments. He reiterated the Kyrgyz Republic's commitment to strengthening ties across strategic sectors in line with each country's vision. Zhaparov also commended the impressive organisation of this year’s World Governments Summit, and its role in shaping new visions and faciliating international cooperation that will lead to enhanced government work and a better future.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Chairman of the World Governments Summit; and His Excellency Abdilatif Jumabaev, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UAE.

In its 11th edition, the World Governments Summit brings together 85 international organisations, 140 governments, more than 25 heads of state, 700 heads of major international companies, and more than 4,000 experts.

