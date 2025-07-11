Mohammed bin Rashid meets with prominent citizens, business leaders, investors, officials

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with a group of prominent individuals, including citizens, businesspersons, traders, investors, ministers, senior government and semi-government officials, and top-ranking executives of various private sector enterprises during a meeting at the Union House in Dubai.

His Highness emphasised that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to advance its exceptional development paradigm characterised by investment in its people, a strong sense of community, an openness to the world, and a readiness to embrace innovation and creativity.

His Highness stressed the importance of uniting the efforts of all segments of society, including public and private institutions, to continue advancing the comprehensive development model, keeping pace with the rapid changes transforming the global landscape and solidifying the UAE’s status among the world’s leading nations in diverse sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), and H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, said that Dubai’s development journey is informed by clarity of vision and limitless ambition. The emirate’s path to progress is also sparked by an enduring partnership between the public and private sectors that reinforces its position as a leading global hub across various economic and social sectors.

His Highness said, “Dubai has, over the decades, succeeded in evolving a distinctive development model based on innovation, openness, and competitiveness, making it a preferred global destination for investment, business, and talent. The synergy between government institutions and the business sector, and the highly productive public-private partnership model is also worthy of credit. The next phase of this journey calls for accelerating development, further enhancing quality of life, making significant strides in economic performance and government services, and adopting more resilient and diversified economic models aligned with global shifts and the rapid pace of digital innovation. These efforts will also help us achieve the key goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed that Dubai’s futuristic vision is built upon a competitive and sustainable economy driven by innovation and supported by investment in advanced technology and smart infrastructure. He emphasised the importance of creating a flexible legislative environment that keeps pace with global economic shifts and meets the aspirations of investors and entrepreneurs.

“Dubai will continue to transform its economic and digital landscape, opening new horizons for investors, and implementing high-impact projects that attract the best global talent and companies. Excellence and leadership are not achieved by chance, but through hard work, long-term planning, and the firm belief that nothing is impossible when backed up by an unwavering ambition,” His Highness stated.

Sheikh Mohammed interacted with attendees, discussing the UAE’s sustainable development journey and the remarkable progress it is making across various economic spheres, driven by the leadership’s commitment to provide a supportive environment for the private sector and empowering it to play an active role in accelerating development.

The attendees, in turn, expressed deep appreciation for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s accent on fostering direct engagement with various sections of the community, noting that his inspiring leadership approach reflects his vision to promote a culture of collective participation and enhance the role of all segments of society in advancing development and creating an environment conducive to innovation and sustainable growth.

On the sidelines of the gathering, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and the attendees listened to a talk delivered by Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, about the ‘Year of the Community’ initiative launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Al Mazrui outlined the ministry’s key initiatives and strategies under the initiative, emphasising that it represents a remarkable opportunity to strengthen social cohesion and empower individuals from all segments of society to actively participate in the development journey. She highlighted how the initiative has become a comprehensive federal movement being implemented by various ministries and federal institutions in alignment with the President’s vision of transforming the initiative into a national mission.

Al Mazrui emphasised that H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, serves as a genuine role model embodying the values of the ‘Year of the Community.’ She noted that this is clearly reflected in novel projects and initiatives such as ‘Hewi Dubai,’ the ‘Community Development Fund,’ and the ‘Smart Buildings Policy.’

Al Mazrui highlighted the Ministry's efforts in bringing about a profound transformation through such initiatives. She noted that, through partnerships with Nafis and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, more than 3,800 beneficiaries have gained employment, significantly improving their quality of life and that of their families.

Regarding the strengthening of public welfare systems in the UAE, Al Mazrui stated that the necessary legislative environment and a financial frameworks have been established to support sustainability and innovation. Today, there are 842 public welfare organisations serving the community, with the involvement of 160,000 members and employees.

She noted that the UAE currently offers 70 places of worship for non-Muslims, enabling them to practice their customs and rites in an environment characterised by mutual respect and harmony, attesting to the country’s abiding values of tolerance and oneness.

Al Mazrui added that the Ministry has launched an integrated package of programmes aimed at engaging national cadres, senior citizens, and people of determination to take part in impactful projects that serve the community and contribute to building a cohesive society. Additionally, she highlighted a number of innovative initiatives launched in collaboration with local and federal entities as well as the private sector, all focused on promoting community sustainability and enhancing individual well-being.

Al Mazrui reiterated the importance of collective efforts amongst individuals and institutions, noting that the ‘Year of the Community’ reflects the leadership's vision of placing people at the heart of all development initiatives, by building bridges of understanding and solidarity, and supporting community initiatives that strengthen family bonds, national identity, and social cohesion.

Concluding the talk, she emphasised that empowering the community is not a temporary goal, but rather a sustainable approach adopted by the UAE as part of its strategic vision. The Ministry, she said, will continue to support and empower all segments of society through clear action plans and effective partnerships to ensure a more inclusive and sustainable future for all.

On the sidelines of the gathering, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed also welcomed Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan and Reem Adel Ahmed Al Zarouni, the winners of the Arab Reading Challenge in the UAE. His Highness congratulated the winners for their outstanding achievement, emphasising that reading provides the perfect foundation for shaping great minds and that the sons and daughters of the UAE continue to excel in enriching new areas of thought and knowledge, just as they do in innovation and science.

His Highness noted that the winners would serve as great role models for a new generation that is driven by the profound understanding that knowledge opens the path to leadership, and that promoting a love of reading is an investment in the nation’s future.

At the conclusion of the event, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed joined the attendees for commemorative photos.