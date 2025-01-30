Mohammed bin Rashid meets with top graduates of Dubai Police Academy

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with top-performing graduates of the 32nd cohort of male cadets and fifth cohort of female cadets of the Dubai Police Academy.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Speaking on the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that a nation's prosperity is closely tied to its human capital. Skilled and innovative young talent are key to sustainable progress.

He said that the UAE has prioritised investing in its people since its founding, fostering generations of skilled youth committed to the nation’s success.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated them on their exceptional performance and dedication, highlighting the Academy’s pivotal role in preparing future leaders to protect the nation’s resources and security. He urged them to keep striving for excellence, continually improving their skills and knowledge to serve the nation with commitment and precision.

Addressing the graduates, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that they are beginning a new chapter of serving the UAE and safeguarding its security. He noted that their success is not just a personal achievement but an inspiring message to all youth, demonstrating that determination and hard work pave the way to leadership.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasised that nations are built and protected by loyal citizens who prioritise national interests. He commended the graduates as role models for a generation that sees excellence as a path to securing a more prosperous future.

Expressing pride in their achievements, he encouraged them to continue leading with integrity, loyalty, and a commitment to excellence.

The graduates of the Dubai Police Academy expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to meet with H.H. Sheikh Mohammed. They also thanked him for his valuable advice, which motivates them to excel in their careers and serve the nation. They also expressed gratitude for their academy training, which they said instilled discipline, commitment, and teamwork, preparing them to contribute to the UAE's vision of being a model for safety and stability.

The engagement took place during his weekly meeting at Za’abeel Palace, which was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; H.H. Sheikh Majid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Director of Police and Public Security in Dubai; Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; and a number of local dignitaries, businessmen and senior officials.

The weekly meeting featured a lecture delivered by Amer Al Sayegh Al Ghaferi, Assistant Director General of the Aerospace Engineering Sector at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, on the UAE's remarkable progress in the space sector. He outlined how H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid spearheaded the initiative to enhance the nation’s space capabilities, highlighting the transformative advancements in the UAE's space industry, particularly in satellite technology.

