Mohammed bin Rashid names new Assistant Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (13) of 2025, seconding Justice Dr. Abdulrahman Juma Mohammed Sharaf, Senior First Instance Judge, at The Rental Dispute Settlement Centre in Dubai, to the position of Assistant Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council.

This Decree is effective from 1 March 2025, and will be published in the Official Gazette.

