Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on passing of Hamad Al Khaili

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today offered condolences on the passing of Hamad bin Suhail Al Khaili at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.



H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and several Sheikhs, officials and citizens, also offered their condolences.



Condolences were also received by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; and H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, along with a number of Sheikhs.



They prayed to Almighty God to grant the deceased His vast mercy, rest his soul in paradise, and bestow patience and solace upon his family.





