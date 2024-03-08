Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 691 inmates ahead of Ramadan

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 691 prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.



Attorney General of Dubai His Excellency Chancellor Essam Issa Al-Humaidan said the pardon reflects HH Sheikh Mohammed’s keenness to reunite the pardoned individuals with their families during the Holy Month. The pardon gives the released prisoners an opportunity to get a fresh start in life and reintegrate into the community, he added.



Dubai Public Prosecution, in collaboration with Dubai Police, has already commenced the legal procedures to implement HH Sheikh Mohammed’s order, said Al-Humaidan.









