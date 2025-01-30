Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new judges at Rental Disputes Center and Dubai Courts

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of a number of new judges at the Rental Disputes Center and Dubai Courts. The event was held at Za’abeel Palace.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the 12 new judges, highlighting their important role in upholding justice and providing effective solutions to rental and joint property disputes.

He stressed the judiciary’s crucial contribution to strengthening the stability of the real estate market and promoting a flexible, secure investment environment in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasised the UAE's commitment to delivering exceptional judicial services that protect the rights of all parties in accordance with global legal best practices.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council.

The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney-General of Dubai; Marwan bin Ghalita, Director-General of the Land Department; Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Center, Dubai; Dr. Abdullah Al-Sabousi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council, and several senior officials and judges.

The newly appointed judges expressed their pride and gratitude for the leadership's trust, pledging to uphold the highest standards of justice and integrity at the Rental Disputes Center and Dubai Courts.

They reaffirmed their commitment to applying the law impartially, safeguarding the rights of all parties, and contributing to Dubai's vision of becoming a global leader in legal excellence.

Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Center, praised the leadership's commitment to developing the judiciary and providing a stable legal environment.

Highlighting efforts to improve rental dispute resolution, he expressed confidence that the new judges will further enhance service standards and delivery of justice.

The Chairman also expressed gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed for his continuous support, which has been crucial in improving the Center’s services and fostering trust in Dubai's real estate market.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.