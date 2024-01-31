Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new judges in Dubai Courts

- His Highness urges new members of judiciary to always uphold the principle of fairness, maintain the highest degree of efficiency and adhere to the highest professional standards



- Hamdan bin Mohammed and Maktoum bin Mohammed attend the swearing-in alongside senior members of the judiciary



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of 22 newly appointed judges in Dubai Courts.



During the ceremony that took place at Al Shandaga Majlis, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed wished the newly appointed members of the judiciary success in their new roles and in contributing to further enhancing the efficiency of Dubai’s judicial system. His Highness urged the judges to always uphold the principle of fairness, maintain the highest degree of efficiency in their work and adhere to the highest professional standards, emphasising their pivotal role in safeguarding society, and the importance of maintaining the rule of law.



The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council Dubai, along with His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.



Also present at the swearing-in ceremony were His Excellency Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, the Attorney General of Dubai; His Excellency Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts; and His Excellency Judge Abdul Qader Mousa Mohammed, Head of the Court of Cassation.



The newly appointed judges pledged to uphold justice, abide by the law, and perform their duties with integrity, devotion and utmost honesty.



The newly appointed judges are: Zainab Issa Badr Al-Hammadi, Ahmed Humaid Ali bin Khathem, Ali Abdullah Mohammed Al-Hashmi, Dr. Hamad AbdulKarim Mohammed Al-Blouki, Saud Ibrahim Ahmed Saeed Al-Mulla, Dr. Saqr Mohammed Hussein Al-Attar, Iman Ahmed Hassan Al-Marzouqi, Dr. Aayed Ali Jaber Ali Al-Ahbabi, Ahmed Ayoub Mohammed Noor Mahmoud, Rashid Salem Ahmed Al-Mud’hani, Hisham Mohammed Mahmoud Ali Al-Ojji, Mohamed Magdy Al-Basyouni Abdelhafez, Yasser Bahaa Al-Din Ibrahim Abdel Aziz, Hisham Abdul Rahman Mahrous Abdul Rahman, Mohamed Ezzat Taha Ahmed, Mohamed Ali Ahmed Salama, Walid Ibrahim Mohamed Abdel Wahab, Tamer Mohamed Al-Khaderi Mahmoud Saudi, Ahmed Ali Saeed Al-Mawafi Al-Mutawalli Al-Mawafi, Dr. Mohamed Essam Ibrahim Al-Tarsawi, Khaled Hassan Ahmed Hassan Shabria, and Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Hassan Nasr.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.