Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new judges of Dubai Courts

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of three judges newly appointed to the Dubai Courts.

During the ceremony that took place at Zabe’el Palace in Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed wished the newly appointed members of the judiciary success in their new roles and in contributing to further enhancing the efficiency of Dubai’s judicial system.

His Highness urged the judges to always uphold the principle of fairness, maintain the highest degree of efficiency in their work, and adhere to the highest professional standards, emphasising their pivotal role in safeguarding society and the importance of maintaining the rule of law.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, President of the State Security Department in Dubai; His Excellency Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, the Attorney General of Dubai; His Excellency Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts; and His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Saif Al-Sabousi, Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council.

The newly appointed judges pledged to uphold justice, ensure the rule of law, and perform their duties with integrity, dedication, and utmost honesty.

