Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of Public Prosecution members appointed as judges

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today presided over the swearing-in ceremony of 19 members of the Public Prosecution who were appointed judges in Dubai Courts.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Al Shandaga Majlis and was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

During the ceremony, Mohammed bin Rashid wished the newly appointed members of the judiciary success in their new roles and in making key contributions to further enhancing the efficiency of Dubai’s judicial system. He urged the new judges to always uphold the principle of fairness, maintain the highest degree of efficiency in their work, and adhere to the highest professional standards, emphasising their pivotal role in safeguarding society, and the importance of maintaining the rule of law.

The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of HH The Dubai Ruler's Court; Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, the Attorney General of Dubai; and Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts.

The newly appointed judges pledged to uphold justice, abide by the law in letter and spirit, and to perform their duties with integrity, devotion, and utmost honesty.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.