Mohammed bin Rashid receives delegations attending ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels and ITU World Radiocommunication Conference

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today received delegations participating in the ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels and the ITU World Radiocommunication Conference 2023, both of which began in Dubai on 20 November.

The reception, which took place at Za’abeel Palace in Dubai, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

At the reception, His Highness expressed the UAE's commitment to delivering effective and innovative solutions, aimed at empowering the world to tackle shared challenges, such as climate change, with the goal of fostering a brighter and sustainable future for people globally.

During his conversation with guests, His Highness emphasised that sustainability stands as a paramount priority for the UAE. He highlighted the nation's commitment to harnessing advanced technologies to reduce emissions, with the ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

His Highness commended the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for its efforts to promote low-carbon and sustainable aviation fuel. This aligns with the UAE's endeavours, as the nation stands prominently as a key global aviation hub. The topics addressed at the third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels hold crucial importance in shaping a sustainable future for the global aviation and travel industry, His Highness said.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also highlighted the longstanding relations between the UAE and the International Telecommunication Union (IITU). He commended the objectives of the World Radiocommunication Conference, which kicked off in Dubai with the participation of over 4,500 government officials from 193 countries.

His Highness also highlighted the UAE's aspirations, particularly through its leadership of the Arab Group in dialogues related to the region under the ITU’s umbrella. The UAE aims to play a positive role in shaping international consensuses on frequencies essential for the future, especially concerning smart cities.

The reception was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group; His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media; His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority; His Excellency Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) Board of Directors; Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union; Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the International Civil Aviation Organization, and members of the delegations participating in both conferences.





