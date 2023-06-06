Mohammed Bin Rashid receives Dubai Housing Programme staff to thank them personally for excellent services

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received the employees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Programme to personally thank them at Zabeel Palace on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter, “Today I received the employees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Programme to thank them personally at Zabeel Palace… He who does not thank people does not thank God… I noticed a large number of comments praising their performance in various means of communication.”

Sheikh Mohammed added, "People's satisfaction is the goal of the government... and their service is an honour for those who assume responsibility... and the best of people with God is the most beneficial to people."

Last week, Sheikh Mohammed praised the executive director in Dubai after secret shoppers confirm smooth services at the centre.

Sheikh Mohammed said, “Today I received a group of secret shoppers’ reports, one of which was for the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.”

Sheikh Mohammed said, "We found its executive director at the service counters, receiving customers, speeding up procedures, and contributing to clearing transactions. The secret shopper assured us that providing the service did not exceed five minutes."

Sheikh Mohammed said: "Thank you to the work team and to the Executive Director, Omar Bu Shehab."

Sheikh Mohammed added, “A message to all: The customers and the public are the reason for the entity’s existence... and they are the reason for hiring its staff... and their satisfaction with the services is an inherent right and a noble principle in the work of any entity.

“No matter how developed our country is, our eyes will continue to monitor the level of basic services provided to our citizens... and we will continue to send secret shoppers to everyone, as we have been doing during the past thirty years.”

Social media influencers in Dubai praised Sheikh Mohammed approach in directly dealing with government services.

