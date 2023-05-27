Mohammed bin Rashid receives greetings of Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Crown Prince of Sharjah on Al Maktoum wedding

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, on the occasion of the wedding of Mane', son of Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid bin Mane' Al Maktoum, to the daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at a reception held today at the Za'beel Hall of the Dubai World Trade Center.

Attending the reception also were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, the Chairman of the Dubai Media Incorporated, and a number of sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries and senior state officials.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.