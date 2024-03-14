Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today received Ramadan well-wishers on the occasion of the advent of the Holy Month, at the Union House in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, accepted the greetings of well-wishers who included ministers, members of the Federal National Council (FNC), senior government officials and local dignitaries.

His Highness also hosted an iftar banquet for the guests.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.