Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, yesetrday received Ramadan well-wishers on the occasion of the Holy Month, at the Al Shindagha Majlis in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H. H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, accepted the greetings of well-wishers who included local dignitaries, senior officials and members of the business community.

Engaging in discussions with the guests, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the role played by Dubai’s partnership with the business sector in achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and raising the city’s position as a leading global business hub.

Also attending the event were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.