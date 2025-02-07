Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED1.4 billion Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Housing Project for Citizens

Project features 672 villas under construction at a total cost of AED1.4 billion, in addition to endowment markets, a mosque, a public park, and service facilities

New residential project being built in Wadi Al Amardi is directly overseen by Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum

His Highness: Our objective is to ensure that every citizen enjoys a fully integrated environment that promotes stability and comfort, while providing access to the highest standards of living and well-being

Project was named in memory of the late Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Housing project supports Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme, launched to promote the well-being of Emirati families in Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the progress of the Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Housing Project for Citizens in the Wadi Al Amardi area in Dubai. The project features 672 villas under construction at a total cost of AED1.4 billion, in addition to endowment markets, a mosque, a public park, and service facilities designed to meet the needs of Emirati families.

The new residential project is directly overseen by Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It was named in memory of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The project supports the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme, launched by Her Highness to promote the well-being of Emirati families in Dubai. The programme aims to enhance family stability and cohesion, reinforce community values, improve quality of life, provide a stimulating social environment, and support work-life balance.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that new residential projects for citizens reflect Dubai’s efforts to continuously raise infrastructure standards in the emirate’s emerging neighbourhoods. “Our objective is to ensure that every citizen enjoys a fully integrated environment that promotes stability and comfort, while providing access to the highest standards of living and well-being,” he said.

His Highness added that the Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Housing Project for Citizens stands as a model of excellence, personally overseen by Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum. Distinguished by its adherence to the highest quality standards, the project features 672 villas under construction and offers comfortable, modern housing and comprehensive service facilities that cater to the diverse needs of Emirati families.

Reaffirming Dubai’s commitment to major urban projects, His Highness stated that such initiatives not only provide ideal housing but also strengthen family and social stability. He added that these efforts inspire productivity and innovation, driving Dubai’s ongoing development and enhancing its global standing.

His Highness also commended the project’s design and features, describing it as an exemplary model for residential projects that contribute to enhancing the quality of life and long-term stability of Emirati families.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on the project plan, which is being developed by his engineering office. The residential project features green spaces, seamless internal access, and key amenities such as a mosque named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, endowment markets promoting economic sustainability, a public park with recreational areas for families and children, and villas designed to optimise internal and external spaces for Emirati families.

The project will be delivered in four phases: Phase one includes 124 homes, scheduled for completion in 2026; phase two features 208 homes, set for 2027; phase three comprises 199 homes, to be delivered in 2029; and phase four includes 141 homes, with completion expected in 2032.

The new residential project aligns with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to position Dubai as the best city for living experiences and housing services. As part of the government’s housing programme for citizens, the project supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, focusing on sustainable development, enhancing quality of life, ensuring family stability, and providing comfortable living conditions. The programme ensures future housing needs are met through optimal land use, diverse housing options, and the development of residential areas featuring green spaces, shopping centres, and recreational facilities.



Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.