Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government hosts OECD Network of Schools of Government annual meeting 2024

The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), in partnership with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), hosted the 2024 annual meeting of the OECD Network of Schools of Government, held under the theme ‘Public Sector Transformation’.



The meeting, hosted at MBRSG’s headquarters from 28-29 May, was attended by Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future; His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government; Naheed Nenshi, former Mayor of Calgary; Professor Geert Bouckaert from KU Leuven Public Governance Institute; and Mr. Jón Blondal, Head of Public Management and Budgeting Division of OECD, along with a group of leading experts from 33 countries and 41 Schools of Government worldwide.



HE Al Roumi affirmed the importance of the OECD Network of Schools of Government meeting in discussing transformation strategies in the governmental sector worldwide, and exchanging experiences to enhance international cooperation in the development of government institutions and talents.

She added: " Governments must transform to meet new challenges by boosting critical skills, streamlining processes, and deploying AI. In line with this transformation, the UAE has launched initiatives to empower government personnel with future skills, projects to achieve zero bureaucracy, efforts to activate artificial intelligence in government work, as well as initiatives to enhance future readiness and frameworks for institutionalizing it in federal government entities."

The annual meeting addressed the transformation of workforces, the modernization of learning technologies and techniques, and strategies for promoting positive transformations in work culture in the government sector. It also analyzed the challenges and changes shaping the public sector with an emphasis on the role of innovation, artificial inteligence , learning and the workforce.



HE Dr. Al Marri said: "The annual meeting offers policymakers and experts a unique opportunity to explore the best practices and strategies that can promote positive transformations in the public sector."



He said: "The meeting focused on the importance of innovation in educating government employees in areas including policy and public administration. It reflects the commitment of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government and the OECD Network of Schools of Government to driving the public sector towards a better future. Organizing this event reflects a strong commitment to enhancing innovation in the education of policy and public administration."



Leading Transformation

At the opening of the meeting, Nenshi shared his experiences in leading major transformations in Calgary that resulted in improved citizen satisfaction. The session also explored the importance of leadership vision, cultural change, and civil service reform and modernization.



The first day's sessions focused on the theme of ‘Leading Transformation’, covering strategic management and the cultural changes necessary to drive innovation and efficiency. Discussions highlighted the role of AI and demographic shifts in developing services.



The first day also featured a plenary session titled Leading Transformation – Guiding Organizational and Cultural Changes, where participants discussed how public sector leaders can design and lead effective transformations in public services.



In a session titled Workforce Transformation – Artificial Intelligence and Demographics, participants looked at the impact of emerging technologies and demographic shifts on the workforce and the strategies needed to adapt to these changes. During the session, the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government presented on the role of schools of government in shaping the future in government work amidst the spread of artificial intelligence, in addition to sharing research-based contributions conducted by the School in this field.



Transforming Learning Systems

The second day's sessions centered around the theme of ‘Transforming Learning Systems,’ where participants discussed new methods of educating and training in the public sector.



These sessions provided a platform for participants to share methodologies, best practices, and challenges they have faced. They also addressed the critical role of executive leadership groups in guiding organizational and cultural changes within departments.



Additionally, the sessions examined the impact of AI and demographic shifts on public services, exploring how to design and implement innovative learning methods.



MBRSG is the Arab world’s leading academic and research institution specialized in government administration and public policy. It is dedicated to supporting government excellence in the UAE and the broader Arab world. It offers an integrated system of education, training and research, offering programs and documenting the UAE government’s successes and experiences. It also facilities the exchange of knowledge among government institutions in the UAE and among Arab countries.



