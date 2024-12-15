Mohammed bin Rashid seeks new Hope Makers in the Arab World

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, emphasized the vital importance of spreading hope and recognizing those dedicated to fostering kindness and optimism.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has announced the search for Arab Hope Makers for the initiative's fifth edition. This is the largest initiative of its kind in the Arab world, celebrating philanthropists and recognizing their charitable, social, and humanitarian work to improve their communities, help those in need, and create a positive impact by dedicating their resources and capabilities for the greater good.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “Humans are nourished by hope. Communities flourish on hope, and even the most daunting challenges become manageable with genuine hope. While some sow despair and frustration in our region, we cultivate hope and champion optimism.”

He continued: “In every community, there are individuals who dedicate themselves to fostering hope and spreading kindness. Let us celebrate these Hope Makers, recognize their contributions, and showcase them as role models.”

“Another season of the Hope Makers initiative begins, and we encourage everyone to nominate themselves or others as creators of hope through arabhopemakers.com.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed concluded: “May God guide us to be beacons of hope, positivity, and optimism for a brighter future in our region.”

The fight against despair

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), stated that the Hope Makers initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2017, has successfully uncovered inspiring examples of Arab philanthropy, motivating millions to participate. The initiative reflects His Highness's belief that the Arab world is rich with inspiring individual and institutional initiatives that merit recognition and celebration.

"This initiative is a realistic call to combat despair and negativity by focusing on the positive within our Arab communities," HE Al Gergawi continued. "It highlights initiatives that alleviate suffering among the sick, needy, orphaned, and unemployed. By opening nominations to any individual, team, or organization working to improve local living conditions, the Hope Makers initiative has attracted over 300,000 nominations in its first four editions, fueling optimism and driving hope across the region."

HE Al Gergawi noted that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's call for 2024 Arab Hope Makers builds upon the initiative's success, reinforcing its role in promoting giving and generosity while showcasing impactful humanitarian efforts across the Arab world.

Improving lives

Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Hope Makers initiative seeks individuals and organizations across the Arab world and globally who have impactful projects, programs, campaigns, or creative initiatives. These initiatives should improve lives, alleviate suffering within communities, develop social, economic, cultural, or educational environments, or address local challenges—all on a voluntary, non-profit basis.

Nominations for the Hope Makers initiative can be self-submitted or submitted by others who recognize deserving individuals. The winning Hope Maker receives an award of AED 1 million in acknowledgement of their humanitarian contributions and to support the development of their projects.

Applications for the fifth edition are being accepted through arabhopemakers.com. The initiative aims to collect tens of thousands of stories of hope from across the Arab world, highlighting the individuals behind these noble projects and programs and celebrating their efforts broadly.

A journey of success

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has launched the Hope Makers initiative first in 2017, when he posted a creative ad on his official social media accounts, offering a job for the position of Hope Maker for a reward of AED 1 million. The announcement met with a wide response with over 65,000 submissions by individuals, volunteer groups and humanitarian and community organizations around the Arab world, far exceeding the initiative’s original target of 20,000 submissions.

Limitless generosity

In its fourth season, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored the four finalists of the Arab Hope Makers initiative: Tala Al Khalil (Iraq), who received the highest number of votes, along with Mohamed Al Najjar (Iraq), Amine Imnir (Morocco), and Fathiya Al Mahmoud (Egypt), chosen from over 58,000 nominees. The Hope Makers' projects varied, with community service initiatives leading the way, followed by humanitarian aid and relief, education, youth empowerment, inspiring stories, health, and culture and arts.

Instilling a culture of hope

The Arab Hope Makers initiative aims to honour individuals with noble initiatives in the Arab world, encouraging youth towards positive action and combating despair. The initiative seeks to cultivate a culture of hope by highlighting humanitarian and community projects, providing financial support to their creators. It also aims to create inspiring role models and promote their initiatives through media exposure.

