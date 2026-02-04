Mohammed bin Rashid Swears in Three New Judges of DIFC Courts

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, swore in three new judges of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wished the new judges success in their roles, stressing that an efficient justice system is a cornerstone of a strong society and a thriving economy.

His Highness also emphasised that integrity and transparency are among the core values upon which DIFC was founded, enabling it to become one of the world’s leading financial centres. The judicial system is a vital pillar in reinforcing this position, he added.

The judges sworn in included His Excellency Justice Patrick Keane, His Excellency Justice Mark Pelling and Her Excellency Justice Dato’ Mary Lim Thiam Suan.

The ceremony was also attended by His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, and His Excellency Justice Omar Juma Al Muhairi, Director of DIFC Courts.