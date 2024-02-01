Mohammed bin Rashid: The UAE aims to lead the world in government service excellence

- His Highness participates in sessions of the ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ programme

Mohammed bin Rashid: The elimination of government bureaucracy and the rapid delivery of services are the two pillars of our future strategy



Mohammad Al Gergawi: The ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ programme is designed to create a significant shift in government operations, by providing the simplest, fastest, easiest and most efficient procedures



Ministries and government entities directed to cut at least 2,000 government procedures and reduce the time required for procedures by a minimum of 50% within a year



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, today reiterated that the UAE government’s core purpose is to raise the quality of life of the country’s people. He emphasised the importance of government entities evolving their services and adopting highly efficient business models focused on cutting bureaucracy to achieve the nation’s goal of leading the world in government service excellence. His Highness made these remarks during a session of the 'Zero Government Bureaucracy' programme, an initiative spearheaded by the UAE government to streamline operations and further raise service delivery standards.



The session was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: " Procedures are intended to serve people and make their lives easier. Bureaucracy is the main challenge facing any government seeking to develop its services. I will review the development achieved by government entities to assess their progress. Within a year, we will announce the results. The elimination of government bureaucracy and the rapid delivery of services are the two pillars of our future strategy.”



The sessions, which featured the participation of ministers and over 300 leaders from the government and private sectors, are part of the UAE government's efforts to accelerate the implementation of the 'Zero Government Bureaucracy' programme by fostering effective partnerships with the private sector.



His Highness was briefed on the achievements of 30 ministries and government entities that worked on developing 106 services, as part of the efforts to implement the ‘Services 2.0’ government service development model.



His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, in his opening speech, emphasised that the UAE government, since its inception, has adopted an approach focused on minimising government bureaucracy as part of continuously developing its services.

Al Gergawi further said that the ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ programme is designed to create a significant shift in government operations, by providing the simplest, fastest, easiest, and most efficient procedures. The initiative is focused on raising the competitiveness of economic sectors and the business environment, as well as enhancing the community’s quality of life.



The Minister for Cabinet Affairs explained that the programme encompasses a classification system for federal entities focused on reducing bureaucracy, alongside an incentive and reward system specifically for federal government employees. As part of the programme, the best individual and team efforts in bureaucracy elimination at the national level will be recognised and honoured.



His Excellency highlighted the UAE’s efforts to develop its government operations, detailing the rapid evolution and exceptional milestones it has achieved. The journey of transformation began with the transition to electronic services, progressing to the creation of a smart government in 2013, and culminating in the adoption of a digital government in 2021.



The event featured a session titled ‘The Success Equation in Eliminating Bureaucracy’. Martin Lindstrom, a global expert in identity building and corporate transformation culture, discussed the key factors to ensure the success of bureaucracy elimination initiatives.



His Excellency Mohammed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, participated in a panel discussion to tackle the challenges caused by bureaucracy. They also discussed the key steps to eliminate bureaucracy and the improvements that can be made to simplify and facilitate government procedures.

The event included sessions focused on exploring ways to accelerate the design and implementation of initiatives to eliminate government bureaucracy. These sessions featured ministers and about 150 leaders from federal entities.



Ministries and government entities have been directed to immediately adopt the programme and work on cutting at least 2,000 government procedures and reducing the time required for procedures by a minimum of 50% within a year.



A total of 30 federal government entities showcased their achievements in developing 106 services within 90 days, as part of the first cycle of the ‘Services 2.0’ initiative, launched by the Emirates Programme for Excellence in Government Service.



The first cycle saw a 61% improvement in government services within 90 days, a 50% reduction in the number of steps in the customer experience, and a saving of 28 million minutes in government service delivery time.





