Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will crown the Arab Hope Maker of the Year on February 23 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

This event marks the culmination of the fifth edition of the Hope Makers initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, honoring individuals devoted to uplifting their communities. The winner will be awarded AED 1 million.This year's Hope Makers initiative, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), received over 26,000 nominations in one month. Proceeds from the closing ceremony will support humanitarian work and initiatives aimed at improving lives across communities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stated: “Life has taught me that creating hope fuels life. Hope is the bridge connecting our present reality to the future we aspire to. We have a responsibility to build bridges for millions of young people, empowering them against despair. To believe in hope is to believe in life itself.”

H.H. continued: “We recently launched the fifth edition of the Hope Makers initiative and received over 26,000 inspiring stories in a single month. These stories showcase young people who, armed with positivity, initiative, confidence, and boundless potential, have tackled challenges within their communities. We look forward to celebrating a group of these promising individuals at the Hope Makers ceremony on February 23rd.”

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the MBRGI, stated that the Hope Makers initiative embodies His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision of fostering hope as a catalyst for positive change in Arab societies. He emphasized the initiative's commitment to recognizing those who quietly dedicate themselves to serving humanity and making a tangible difference.

He noted: "Since its 2017 launch, the Hope Makers initiative has inspired millions across the Arab world by showcasing over 320,000 stories that demonstrate the power of believing in humanity and the capacity of individuals to transform challenges into opportunities for community service." He added that this success reflects the UAE's dedication to promoting philanthropy and encouraging individuals and institutions to contribute to a brighter future for all.

Furthermore, he highlighted the fifth edition of the initiative as a significant milestone in fostering optimism and recognizing humanitarian efforts. He explained that it aligns with the MBRGI's mission to cultivate hope, combat negativity, and empower agents of positive change across the Arab world.

He concluded by stating that the closing ceremony would be a special tribute to philanthropists, encouraging their continued generosity and supporting their projects to expand the reach of hope and inspire future generations to build more prosperous and cohesive societies.

The initiative awards the winning Hope Maker AED 1 million to recognise their humanitarian contributions and empower them to further develop their programs.

The ceremony will showcase inspiring stories of individuals dedicated to serving their communities before culminating in the announcement of the top Arab Hope Maker.

Candidates for the Hope Makers initiative undergo a rigorous multi-stage selection process culminating in the final round in Dubai. Throughout this process, top contenders are thoroughly evaluated, and their projects and initiatives are meticulously reviewed and documented before the ultimate "Hope Maker" is selected.

A specialised judging panel, comprised of experts in various fields, assesses each nomination based on specific criteria. These include the initiative's focus, the challenges it addresses, its demonstrable real-world impact, and its ability to reach the target audience.

Finalists are selected based on the proven, measurable impact of their work within their communities, showcasing innovative solutions to specific problems, effective resource utilization, and community engagement fostering a culture of volunteerism and social cohesion.

The Hope Makers initiative targets individuals and organisations across the Arab world and globally who are driving positive change through innovative projects, programs, campaigns, or initiatives. These endeavors should demonstrably improve lives, alleviate suffering, enhance social, economic, cultural, or educational environments, or address local community challenges. Crucially, participation must be voluntary and non-profit, without any financial gain or benefit.

The initiative aims to highlight these unsung heroes—the men and women dedicating their time, effort, and resources to serving others, aiding those in need, and improving lives. It seeks to amplify their stories and projects through traditional and digital media, increasing their recognition within their communities and across the Arab world.

By showcasing these positive role models, particularly among youth, the initiative aims to inspire others towards constructive change and community development, celebrating them as true stars deserving of praise and recognition.

Furthermore, it encourages broader participation in humanitarian and community initiatives, fostering a culture of hope, positivity, and giving across the Arab world, regardless of circumstances or challenges. The initiative also rewards the most impactful Hope Makers with financial support to expand their reach and continue their valuable work.H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has launched the Hope Makers initiative first in 2017, when he posted a creative ad on his official social media accounts, offering a job for the position of Hope Maker for a reward of AED 1 million. The announcement met with a wide response with over 65,000 submissions by individuals, volunteer groups and humanitarian and community organizations around the Arab world, far exceeding the initiative’s original target of 20,000 submissions.

In its fourth season, H.H. honoured the four finalists of the Hope Makers initiative: Tala Al Khalil (Iraq), who received the highest number of votes, along with Mohamed Al Najjar (Iraq), Amine Imnir (Morocco), and Fathiya Al Mahmoud (Egypt), chosen from over 58,000 nominees. The Hope Makers' projects varied, with community service initiatives leading the way, followed by humanitarian aid and relief, education, youth empowerment, inspiring stories, health, and culture and arts. The season also featured a partnership with ET Arabic platform under the slogan "Art Makes Hope," with Arab artists participating in humanitarian projects to support those in need.

