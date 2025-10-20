Mohammed bin Rashid to Honor Arab Reading Challenge Winners

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, emphasised that spreading knowledge will remain the UAE’s steadfast approach that underscores its mission to foster an Arab generation that is eager to learn, to constantly expand their horizons and serve their nation.

In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and under his patronage, the Arab Reading Challenge will crown winners of its ninth edition during the concluding ceremony, set to take place in Dubai World Trade Centre on 23rd October 2025.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, “Next Thursday, we celebrate 32 million students from 132,000 schools who took part in the ninth edition of the world’s largest reading competition.”

He added, “The fact that millions of students work hard to read 50 books every year is proof that passion for knowledge is inexhaustible, that reading is the path to reclaim civilisation, and that the Arabic language will remain integral to our nation’s identity, spirit and future.”

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), affirmed that the Arab Reading Challenge, launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2015, is an inspiring initiative that reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing education and culture across the Arab world. It encourages students to read, explore global cultures, value the Arabic language, and cultivate a spirit of intellectual competition and aspiration for excellence, empowering them with the tools for learning, opportunities to express their cultural knowledge, and support to realise their future ambitions.

Al Gergawi said, “The record participation by students in the ninth edition is a culmination of the achievements the Arab Reading Challenge has recorded since its inception. It strengthens confidence in the ability of new Arab generations to absorb modern knowledge, hone their skills and talents, and contribute effectively to building the knowledge-driven future we seek.”

Al Gergawi noted that this unprecedented engagement would not have been possible without the sustained efforts of educational institutions in participating countries and their coordination and collaboration with MBRGI throughout the qualifying stages.

MBRGI, the entity organising the Arab Reading Challenge, has finalised preparations to announce the winners of the ninth edition, which drew more than 32 million students from 50 countries, representing 132,112 schools and supported by 161,004 supervisors, in the largest Arabic-language reading initiative of its kind worldwide.

At the upcoming concluding ceremony at the Dubai World Trade Centre, accolades will be presented to the Arab Reading Challenge 2025 Champion, the People of Determination Champion, the Best School, the Outstanding Supervisor, and the Communities Champion.

The Arab Reading Challenge has announced country-level champions as well as winners across other categories in its 9th edition. The Arab Reading Champion will receive a cash prize of AED500,000, while 2nd and 3rd place winners receive AED100,000 and AED70,000, respectively.

Country-level champions vying for the title are: Adam Al Rawdani (Morocco), AlGhala Abdullah Al Hajeri (Qatar), Edris Ali Alyami (KSA), Baraa Mohammed Saeed (Djibouti), Mohammed Ahmed Al Hassanin (Al Azhar Al Sharif), Hiba Abu Baker (Palestine), Taghreed Mohammed (Egypt), Ghaleya Naser Al Anazi (Kuwait), Mohammed Jassim Ibrahim (Bahrain), Mariam Mohammed Shamekh (Mauritania), Lamar Tariq Al Jaafreh (Jordan), Abdulrazzaq Al Asmar (Lebanon), Reem Adel Al Zarouni (UAE), Aysha Nizar Kazim (Iraq), twin Bisan an Baylasan Kouka (Tunisia), Nuha Taha Abdulsalam (Libya), Rahaf Sami Abdullah (Yemen) and Nardeen Fadi Issa (Syria).

Winners in the People of Determination category receive cash prizes of AED200,000 for 1st place, AED100,000 for 2nd place and AED50,000 for 3rd place.

Country-level People of Determination champions are: Weam Shakouk (Morocco), Ali Nasser Dalmouk (Qatar), Rafeef Mohammed Al Senani (KSA), Mohammed Reda Suleiman (Al Azhar Al Sharif), Hala Abdullah Salahuddin (Palestine), Basmala Salahuddim Suleiman (Egypt), Rasha Salman Al Khalaf (Kuwait), Fatima Kazim Mohammed (Bahrain), Layan Adnan Manasrah (Jordan), Thulfiqar Ali Sabra (Lebanon), Abdullah Ahmed Al Dhanhani (UAE), Maria Hassan Ojail (Iraq), Rahma Budann (Tunisia), Moyaadulhaq Ali Al Zain (Libya), Anhar Abdulkarim Abdulrahman (Yemen) and Mohammed Turba Dar (Syria).

Winners in the Community Champion category receive a total of AED200,000, of which AED100,000 goes to the 1st place winner, AED70,000 for 2nd place winner and AED30,000 for 3rd place winner.

The closing ceremony will award the Best School title to the school that most effectively delivered the ninth edition’s qualifiers in line with the Arab Reading Challenge criteria, engaged the largest number of students, and achieved a high rate of participants reading and summarising 50 books each. The title also recognises the impact of the winning school’s initiatives in motivating students to read and value Arabic, its community outreach, and its efforts to facilitate participation throughout the qualifiers.

The school receiving the title will receive a prize of AED1 million, while the schools in the 2nd and 3rd place will receive AED 500,000 and AED 300,000, respectively.

Country-level Best School winners are: Fatima Al Andalusia School (Morocco), Bilal bin Rabah School (Qatar), Ibn Khaldoun Primary School – Al Nafal (KSA), Al Atara Secondary School for Girls (Palestine), Balkim Primary School (Egypt), Abraq Khaitan Middle School (Kuwait), Al Hidd Intermediate School (Bahrain), Tarablus Al Haddadin School (Lebanon), Al Fajr Modern School (Mauritania), Atika bint Zaid School – 1st Cycle (UAE), Hafir Al Mahr School (Tunisia), Qaraqra Intermediate School (Libya) and Al Bayan Model School (Syria).

The ceremony will also announce the Outstanding Supervisor, recognising their role in fostering a culture of reading, facilitating student participation, guiding book selection, and supporting students as they navigate any reading or comprehension challenges.

Awards for this category are AED300,000 for 1st place, AED100,000 for 2nd place and AED50,000 for 3rd place.

Country-level supervisors qualifying for the title are: Al Saadiya Azado (Morocco), Ali Salim Saffouri (Qatar), Maha Saeed Al Thubaiti (KSA), Rana Farid Salmi (Palestine), Sahar Misbah (Egypt), Fatima Salem Muhsin (Kuwait), Shaikha Mohammed Al Rumeihi (Bahrain), Osama Al Safi (Jordan), Inath Baydoun (Lebanon), Khadija Mohammed Bezied (Mauritania), Zahra Hamad Ibrahim (UAE), Aliyya Bu Ishaq (Tunisia), Bashir Mohammed Al Eisawi (Libya) and Rashad Salem Ahmed (Syria).

The ninth Arab Reading Challenge’s recorded figures underscore the initiative’s knowledge-driven mission, with total participation surpassing 163 million students to date.

Across nine editions, the Arab Reading Challenge has engaged more than 927,000 Arab schools, and over 877,000 supervisors. Participation has grown dramatically from 3.6 million students in the inaugural edition to more than 32 million in the ninth edition’s qualifiers; an increase of over 795%.

The eighth edition attracted 28.2 million students from 50 countries. The overall title was shared by Hatem Mohammed Jassim Al Tarkawi (Syria), Kadi bint Musaffar Al Khathaami (Saudi Arabia), and Salsabil Hassan Sawalha (Palestine), while Mohammed Ahmed Hassan Abdul Halim from Egypt (Al-Azhar Al-Sharif) took first place in the People of Determination category.

Al Ibdaa School – Cycle 1 (UAE) won Best School, Rabie Ahmed (Syria) was named Outstanding Supervisor, and student Mohammed Al-Refaie (Sweden) was crowned Community Champion.

The Arab Reading Challenge was launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2015 as the largest-ever Arab literacy initiative. It aims to promote reading among students across the Arab world and beyond, strengthen language skills such as comprehension and clear self-expression, and nurture young Arabs’ love for the language and its everyday use.

It seeks to instil a lasting passion for knowledge and reading in new generations, equip them with the tools to create a better future and build their character. The challenge also aims to shape youth’s value system by exposing them to the customs, beliefs, and traditions of other cultures, promoting the principles of tolerance and coexistence.