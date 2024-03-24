Mohammed bin Rashid to honour winners of the Dubai Government Excellence Program 2024

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will honour the winners of the Dubai Government Excellence Program 2024 during an awards ceremony to be held tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The list of winners includes government entities and individuals.

The announcement of the winners follows a comprehensive performance assessment process that evaluates 30 government entities in Dubai across 12 institutional categories and 8 functional categories based on which they are conferred Dubai Medals of Excellence. The awards underscore Dubai's firm belief in fostering excellence and innovation within the government sector, thereby amplifying its global stature as an exemplar of progressive governance.

