Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate second ordinary session of FNC

On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will tomorrow inaugurate the second ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC), in the presence of the Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, Sheikhs, as well as a number of civic and military officials and members of the diplomatic corps in the country.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed issued Federal Decree No. 163 of 2024 calling on the FNC to convene the second ordinary session of its 18th legislative chapter on 25th November 2024.

The opening ceremony of the parliamentary session begins with the reception of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the FNC HQ by a committee chaired by Saqr Ghobash, the FNC Speaker, which includes several FNC members and the Secretary-General.

