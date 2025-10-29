Mohammed bin Rashid Tours Zayed Educational Complex in Al Warqaa

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, places education at the top of its national priorities. His Highness described education as the foundation of sustainable development and a key driver of prosperity and national wellbeing.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid made these remarks during his visit to the Zayed Educational Complex in Al Warqaa, where he reviewed the integrated learning environment offered by the facility. The complex provides students with a holistic experience that brings together academic excellence, national values, creativity, physical activity, reading, and community engagement, all within a framework that reinforces responsibility and national identity.

His Highness said: “The future of the UAE begins in its schools, where new generations are being nurtured to carry forward our nation’s pioneering journey. The close follow-up of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed has strengthened a national education system that we take pride in.”

“Education is the foundation and the true guarantee of nations’ futures. They are vital to our efforts to realise the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and consolidate our gains in every development path. Whoever invests in education invests in people, and whoever invests in people crafts the future with excellence.”

His Highness further said: “We want education that keeps pace with the age of technology while preserving our authentic values and identity — education that blends authenticity with modernity, plants love of the homeland in our children, and nurtures the mindset of development and construction. We want a generation that harnesses knowledge to serve humanity and makes knowledge a bridge to advance the welfare of nations.”

“We want our schools to shape minds with knowledge and nurture hearts with values — an educational environment that stimulates thought, enriches the spirit, and promotes sports, health, and active living. We want schools that instil belonging and produce a generation that is aware, proud of its homeland, and confident that the future begins in the classroom.”

His Highness highlighted that the UAE’s education sector is undergoing a strategic transformation. Education is no longer limited to classrooms and curricula but has become a complete life experience that supports learning, innovation, reading, sports, and civic contribution. It reflects the country’s commitment to raising a balanced, capable generation rooted in national identity and prepared to contribute to society.

His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education; and Her Excellency Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli, Secretary-General of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, accompanied HH Sheikh Mohammed on the visit.

Transformation in the education sector

Under the guidance and close follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, and Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairperson of the Council, the UAE’s education sector has undergone a transformative evolution, developing a pioneering national system that responds to contemporary changes and aligns with future aspirations.

This transformation marks a significant shift from knowledge-based learning to nurturing creative, engaged, and responsible individuals, reflecting the UAE’s belief that investing in people is the foundation of sustainable development.

Education in the UAE is now an integrated life system combining knowledge, values, behaviour, and national identity, within a vibrant environment that enables learning, creativity, and community participation. It promotes balanced interaction between mind, soul, and body, and fosters effective school-family-society partnerships to nurture well-rounded generations.

Sports, well-being, and quality of life hold a pivotal role, with the Ministry of Education integrating activities into the school day to enhance fitness, discipline, and team spirit.

The UAE entrenches a strong culture of reading and writing through programmes focused on developing critical thinking and expression, preparing students for cultural and scientific contributions.

Classroom initiatives like the ‘Little Shop’ instil cooperation, local economic support, discipline, and time management, building citizens aware of their duties to their homeland and the world.

Under the Emirati leadership’s vision for the future of education and artificial intelligence, the UAE is advancing systems that harness technology ethically to serve society, ensuring that innovation remains aligned with national values.

These efforts form part of an ambitious national journey grounded in vision, continuity, and achievement, affirming education as the cornerstone of development.

Central to the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, education positions people as the true drivers of progress. Each initiative strengthens the nation’s future, nurturing generations of Emiratis who are globally competitive, confident in their values, and deeply rooted in their identity.

Zayed Educational Complexes: A Strategic Step Forward

The Zayed Educational Complexes project, launched in the 2023–2024 academic year, represents one of the largest national education initiatives. With 11 complexes established across five emirates and a combined capacity of 28,000 students, the project is designed to provide high-quality infrastructure aligned with global standards.