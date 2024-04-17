Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE is in good hands under the leadership of Mohammed bin Zayed and with the efforts of the sincere

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed that the UAE is in good condition and safety under the supervision, diligence, and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the State.

His Highness said in a post on the social media platform "X": "We thank God for His blessings and grace with the safety of everyone in the UAE as a result of the exceptional weather conditions we have experienced... Our country is in good condition and safety under the supervision, diligence, and leadership of my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him... and with the efforts of the dedicated teams of citizens and residents who continue tirelessly day and night."

He added: "Crises reveal the true nature of countries and societies... and the natural climate crisis we have experienced has shown great diligence, awareness, cohesion, and love from every corner of the country by all its citizens and residents... May God protect the UAE, its society, preserve its glory, dignity, and safety.

