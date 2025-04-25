Mohammed bin Rashid visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai today, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to global dialogue and its future-focused vision for collective progress.

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai is the first World Expo to be held following Expo 2020 Dubai — a landmark event that brought together 192 nations and over 24 million visitors in the UAE.

His Highness was received by His Excellency Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “The UAE’s participation in Expo Osaka reflects our deep commitment to global cooperation and our firm belief that knowledge exchange, innovation, and collaborative action are key to building a better future. Having brought the world together at Expo 2020 Dubai, we continue to play a constructive role in connecting cultures, fostering exchange of knowledge and advancing shared progress. The UAE remains deeply engaged in efforts to shape a more sustainable and inclusive world, actively contributing to the development of ideas and solutions that improve lives and promote human wellbeing.”

His Highness praised the exceptional efforts behind the Pavilion’s design and extended his gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects, for her leadership in overseeing the Pavilion’s design.

The Pavilion blends tradition and innovation in both content and architecture. Inspired by the UAE’s iconic date palm, the structure reinterprets traditional areesh architecture. At its core stands a dramatic installation of 90 soaring palm rachis columns, reaching up to 16 metres in height.

The visit provided His Highness with a first-hand look at the Pavilion themed ‘Earth to Ether’—an immersive multisensory journey that showcases the UAE’s transformation from its early beginnings to its role today as a leader in space exploration, sustainable innovation, and human-centred healthcare.

The UAE Pavilion presents three national priorities that define the country’s future ambitions and global contributions:

● Explorers of Space: From the Emirates Mars Mission (Hope Probe) to the Rashid Rover lunar mission and future asteroid exploration, the UAE is expanding the frontiers of space science while nurturing the next generation of space pioneers.

● Catalysts of Healthcare: Having experienced a transformative journey in public health over the past five decades, the UAE now leads in precision medicine, genomics, and preventative healthcare—driven by a vision that places dignity and innovation at the core of community well-being.

● Stewards of Sustainability: Rooted in the wisdom of its ancestors, the UAE is investing in renewable energy, climate resilience, and sustainable infrastructure. These efforts reflect a national drive to create a balanced and regenerative future for all life on Earth and beyond.

His Highness also stopped at a section showcasing the UAE’s journey with World Expos, which began at Expo 1970 Osaka, when Abu Dhabi presented its first pavilion— marking the nation’s debut on the international stage just prior to the formation of the union in 1971. Since then, the UAE has participated in seven Expos, culminating in its role as the host of Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo held in the MEASA region.

During the visit, His Highness also underscored the enduring relationship between the UAE and Japan and the positive impact of the country’s Expo 2025 Osaka participation on the bilateral relationship. With roots dating back to the early 20th century, and official diplomatic relations starting in 1972, the bilateral partnership has grown across many different sectors from energy, technology, and trade, to culture—guided by shared values of respect, trust, and continuity.

At the conclusion of the visit, His Highness expressed his deep appreciation to all the teams and the UAE mission at Expo 2025 Osaka for their efforts in telling the UAE’s success story and forging new global partnerships that support the nation’s future vision.

His Highness was accompanied on the visit by His Excellency Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s visit to the UAE Pavilion is a profound honour,” said His Excellency Shihab Al Faheem. “After hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, this high-level visit is a clear testament to the UAE leadership’s belief in Expos as vital platforms for cross-cultural dialogue and long-term partnership. It reinforces our shared message that future-focused progress— in innovation, sustainability, and well-being—can only be achieved through global cooperation, for a flourishing future on Earth and beyond.”

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.