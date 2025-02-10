Mohammed bin Rashid visits World of Coffee 2025 Dubai exhibition

Fourth edition of the exhibition features 1,980 companies from 78 countries, cementing its status as the region’s leading coffee industry exhibition

Exhibition sees a 50% increase in exhibitor numbers and a 33% expansion in exhibition space

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the fourth edition of World of Coffee 2025 Dubai exhibition being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre until 12 February.

Organised by DXB Live, the experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, in collaboration with the Speciality Coffee Association (SCA), World of Coffee 2025 Dubai features exhibitors from 78 countries, making it the largest coffee industry exhibition in the region.

His Highness highlighted the exhibition’s role in creating significant opportunities for farmers, traders, and coffee producers from the region and around the world to forge business deals and establish strategic partnerships.

With coffee being one of the most widely traded and valued commodities globally, HH Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the industry’s significant potential to drive growth for entrepreneurs and owners of small and micro enterprises, reaffirming Dubai’s pivotal role in advancing the development and prosperity of diverse economic sectors worldwide.

During his visit, His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority. His Highness toured several pavilions at the exhibition, where he viewed a variety of exhibits showcasing coffee processing and preparation equipment, covering all stages from cultivation to distribution among consumers.

His Highness was briefed by Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of DXB Live, on the exhibition’s growth over the years, with the fourth edition featuring 1,980 exhibiting companies and brands —representing a 50% increase compared to the previous edition. To accommodate the rising interest in participation, the exhibition space has been expanded by 33%, attracting exhibitors and trade visitors from 78 countries and further solidifying Dubai’s status as a leading hub for the global coffee industry.

World of Coffee 2025 Dubai exhibition features 10 national pavilions, with Morocco and Mexico participating for the first time, alongside returning countries Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Rwanda, Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Ethiopia, and India which has tripled its pavilion’s size. The event brings together leading coffee producers, manufacturers, and traders, with significant participation from coffee production and distribution companies in the UAE.

With Dubai’s rising status as a key player in global trade and a preferred international tourism destination—driven by a substantial increase in hospitality facilities, cafes, and restaurants—the emirate’s coffee trade is poised for significant growth in the coming period. This aligns with the broader growth of the coffee market in the region, supported by global projections indicating a compound annual growth rate of 4.84% through 2030.

