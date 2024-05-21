Mohammed bin Rashid visits Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi

His Highness: The UAE continues to consolidate its status as a key hub for international travel, supported by a robust infrastructure and a dedicated team of national professionals

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness stated that the UAE continues to consolidate its status as a key hub for international travel, supported by a robust and reliable infrastructure and a dedicated team of national professionals who work tirelessly to maintain seamless operations.

His Highness commended ongoing efforts to enhance the UAE's leadership in various sectors, bolstered by its unique capabilities and strategic advantages, which position the country as a powerhouse for sustainable development. He emphasised the nation’s strengths in the travel and tourism sector. His Highness called for continued efforts to raise the UAE's global prominence and strengthen its development model centred on human welfare and happiness.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was accompanied on the visit by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE. His Highness was briefed on the capabilities of one of the world’s largest airports, which spans 742,000 square metres, with the capacity to handle up to 45 million passengers per year.

His Highness was also briefed on the advanced infrastructure and solutions in Zayed International Airport, which was renamed this year to pay tribute to the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, whose vision raised the UAE’s stature and competitiveness on the global stage.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid toured the Zayed International Airport, including Etihad Airways’ First-Class Lounge, and was briefed on how Terminal A, capable of handling 79 planes at once and 11,000 passengers per hour, has played an instrumental role in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s status as a global aviation hub. His Highness praised the sustainability track record of the airport’s state-of-the-art Terminal A, which delivers a seamless experience for passengers.

During the visit, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was also accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor of Special Affairs at the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, and a number of senior officials.

