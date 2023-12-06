MoHAP Morns Death of Six-Year-Old Child from Gaza Strip with Advanced Leukemia

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced the unfortunate death of a six-year-old child who had recently arrived in the country from the Gaza Strip.

The young patient was battling an advanced stage of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and faced numerous complications.

MoHAP extends its heartfelt condolences to the grieving family, praying to Allah Almighty to bless the deceased soul in eternal peace and to grant his family patience and solace.

The Ministry noted that the six-year-old child, who arrived in the country with multiple health complications, was promptly transferred to a specialized medical center for treatment. Unfortunately, despite receiving necessary health care, the child's condition progressively worsened, ultimately leading to his passing.

MoHAP reaffirms its ongoing commitment to delivering top-tier health care services to all patients and injured individuals arriving in the country, catering to a spectrum of medical needs from moderate to critical conditions, according to highest standards of healthcare.

