MOHRE, e& money partner to facilitate wage payments for domestic workers

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) and e& money, the fintech arm of e&, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide wage protection services via the e& money platform. This enables individuals to manage salary payments for domestic workers in line with applicable legislation and regulatory frameworks.

By leveraging MOHRE’s advanced technology, e& money aims to simplify salary transfers, reduce reliance on cash, and support the UAE government’s push towards a cashless economy, benefitting both domestic workers and employers.

Dalal Alshehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Protection at MOHRE, said, “This partnership reflects MOHRE’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding workers’ rights. By expanding our wage protection services through e& money, in its first phase, we are extending the Wage Protection System (WPS) to cover domestic workers in accordance with applicable regulations. This will ensure broader and more inclusive access to regulated and secure financial services, guaranteeing timely salary payments. Employers will now be able to pay domestic workers’ salaries through a few simple steps.”

Melike Kara, CEO of e& money, said, “At e& money, we believe in creating financial solutions that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives, enhancing their financial well-being and driving inclusive economic growth. Our collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) is about innovating financial accessibility to empower workers, support businesses, and foster trust across the financial ecosystem. By integrating the Ministry's WPS model into the e& money platform, we’re making salary management more efficient and, most importantly, more inclusive, democratising access to secure and seamless financial services that enhance the quality of life for everyone.”

Through this partnership, MOHRE’s Wage Protection System (WPS) APIs is integrated into e& money’s platforms, offering a secure and compliant way for individuals to disburse salaries. While WPS has traditionally served private sector employees, this new initiative extends its reach to domestic workers.

APIs, or Application Programming Interfaces, are digital connectors that allow e& money’s app to securely communicate with MOHRE’s systems, ensuring high levels of efficiency and compliance.

The e& money app enables individuals employing domestic workers registered with MOHRE to access wage protection services through its platform. Once registered via the designated MOHRE services section within the app, users will automatically see the worker’s name and salary details, allowing for quick, hassle-free payments. Wage data is securely stored and documented through full integration with MOHRE systems, enhancing compliance and simplifying processes for both employers and workers.

Domestic workers receive an IBAN, a digital wallet and Mastercard prepaid card, driving financial inclusion among a largely unbanked population. e& money is also offering an introductory free card for up to two employees and guaranteeing the best exchange rate for international transfers, allowing domestic workers to meet all their financial needs through an affordable and secure financial super app.