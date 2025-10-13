MoHRE Launches Domestic Worker Services on New Digital Platform

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has launched a range of Domestic Worker Services on the Work Bundle platform, in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security; Emirates Health Services; Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority; and Department of Health - Abu Dhabi.

The launch aligns with the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, which aims to eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy and provide services focused on enhancing customer experience, raising government efficiency, and boosting the UAE’s competitiveness and attractiveness as an ideal global destination for living and working.

The new services include issuing, renewing, and cancelling residency visas for Domestic Workers in the UAE, as well as medical examination services, all accessible through the Work Bundle’s unified digital platform, ‘Work in UAE’ (workinuae.ae).

Customers can easily access residency services for Domestic Workers by filling out the standardised form and entering the worker’s details, including identification and passport copy. The platform can then be used to sign the employment contract electronically, arrange the worker’s medical examination, send the test results, and issue the Emirates ID and residency visa.

Khalil Ibrahim Khoori, Undersecretary of Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE, praised the level of cooperation and integration of roles among all partners involved in expanding the Work Bundle to include Domestic Worker Services. “This initiative satisfies the requirements of the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Launching the new services as part of the Work Bundle follows the notable success the bundle has achieved,” Khoori added. “It marks a continuation of the remarkable results achieved with an earlier initiative, where we launched Domestic Worker Services through the ‘Invest in Dubai’ platform and the DubaiNow portal. These results confirm that the UAE is advancing confidently towards its objective to cement its role as a world leader in providing integrated government services that meet customer expectations, especially through investments in digital solutions and artificial intelligence.”

For his part, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, underscored the UAE Government’s new strategic direction in the field of government services, which consists of offering integrated service bundles. “The Work Bundle is a pioneering model for integration and cooperation among government entities,” he said. “It enhances the UAE’s status as a leader in government services while streamlining the customer journey and offering fast, convenient, and secure services.”

“Cutting down the number of channels and steps needed to complete a particular service helps improve quality of life for the community and ensures the well-being and comfort of its members,” he explained.

“This reduction enables customers to save time and effort, ensures their happiness, and allows them to redirect their resources and abilities towards other areas that enhance their daily life. It will also undoubtedly lower the burdens associated with providing this type of service on the government, in addition to achieving the targets of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, adopted by the UAE Federal Government under directives from the wise leadership,” he added.

“Adding Domestic Worker Services to the Work Bundle serves a large segment of UAE citizens and residents, enabling them to complete their transactions through a single platform with simple procedures that preserve the rights of all parties involved,” Al Khaili added, praising the dedicated efforts undertaken to achieve electronic integration between relevant government entities and the cooperation and coordination among them to create this pioneering platform.

The Work Bundle offers a unique and innovative experience, providing highly integrated digital solutions for managing worker-related services in the UAE and a seamless user experience through a single platform. Key features include a standardised application form and a unified payment solution shared by all relevant entities, enabling users to only need to enter their information once, eliminating the need for in-person visits, and reducing the number of documents and attachments needed to complete transactions. All of these features are ensured through advanced data exchange and integration mechanisms among relevant entities, enabling them to provide proactive services to customers and leverage government platforms, such as the Government Services Bus (GSB) and UAE PASS.