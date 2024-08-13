MOI rolls out 'Accident-Free Day' campaign ahead of school year

The Ministry of Interior (MOI), represented by the Federal Traffic Council and the General Command of Police, will launch a national awareness campaign titled "Accident-Free Day" on 26th August, coinciding with the start of the new school year. The campaign aims to ensure a traffic accident-free first day of school.

To encourage participation, those who commit to the "Accident-Free Day" campaign can benefit from a reduction of four black traffic points. To qualify for this discount, participants must sign the initiative's pledge, available at (https://portal.moi.gov.ae/eservices/direct?scode=716&c=2) and in the Ministry of Interior's social media bio (MOIUAE) and must refrain from any traffic violations or accidents on the designated day.

The discount will be applied two weeks after 26th August, as an incentive to promote adherence to traffic safety year-round.

Brigadier Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harithi, Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, explained that the campaign is part of the Ministry's broader strategy to enhance traffic safety and align with the UAE government's vision for road safety.

He highlighted that the campaign seeks to promote a culture of responsible driving by educating motorists on key safety practices. These include ensuring vehicle safety, adhering to speed limits near schools, avoiding distractions like mobile phones, following traffic lanes, maintaining safe distances, prioritising pedestrians, and giving way to emergency vehicles.

This collective effort is essential for creating a traffic environment free from accidents.

