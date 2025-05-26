- Mona Al Marri discusses role of youth in shaping media landscape with members of the Arab Young Media Leaders Program

Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit, met with members of the Arab Young Media Leaders Program, organised by the Arab Youth Center. The inspiring session was moderated by Sadeq Jarrar, Executive Director of the Arab Youth Center.

The meeting took place on the first day of the Arab Media Summit, which runs until 28 May in Dubai, as part of the Arab Youth Media Forum’s activities. During the meeting, one of a series organised by the programme, Her Excellency Al Marri highlighted key aspects of the media landscape in the UAE and the region and shed light on experiences in supporting and empowering youth in this vital sector.

In the presence of His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the UAE President, along with several leaders of local and regional media organisations, Her Excellency Al Marri shed light the pioneering role of the Dubai Press Club and its various initiatives, most notably the Arab Media Summit. She highlighted the Summit’s main events, including the Arab Media Forum, the Arab Youth Media Forum, and the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, in addition to the Arab Media Award, the Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award, and the Arab Social Media Influencers Award.

Her Excellency emphasised that a significant part of these initiatives focuses on youth, underscoring their commitment to nurturing young media talent and providing a fertile environment for creativity through specialised awards and supportive training programmes.

Her Excellency also spoke about the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in empowering youth and involving them in decision-making positions, giving them ample space to contribute to planning, ideation, and implementation, especially in areas related to shaping the future.

Her Excellency Al Marri stressed the importance of youth possessing passion, perseverance, and patience, noting that opportunities are not waited for but created. She pointed out that thinking outside the box and the ability to read and analyse the media landscape are essential tools for creating opportunities today in a highly competitive environment.

She also emphasised the importance of specialisation, particularly in cultural and historical content, linking it to the art of storytelling as one of the most important aspects of media influence. Her Excellency explained that it is essential for young people to have the skills necessary to keep pace with modern technologies and to master the art of storytelling in all its forms.

In conclusion, Her Excellency stressed the importance of taking the initiative, saying: "Those who don't have a story to tell will become part of a story told by others. We must tell our stories in multiple languages and using modern tools that befit the talents and skills we possess.”

