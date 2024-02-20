Mona Al Marri explores evolving media landscape in session with UAE University’s media students

Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, and Member of the Board of Trustees of the United Arab Emirates University, participated in a session focused on media issues organised by the university. The session was attended by His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAE University.

During the session, attended by the senior leadership of the university and media and communication students, Al Marri explored the dynamic shifts sweeping the media landscape. She shared her perspectives on the far-reaching impact of technological advancements and their implications for industry practices. Her Excellency also addressed the challenges faced by the global media sector and strategies to engage and attract younger generations to the industry.

Exploring the current state and future prospects of the media sector, she discussed the impact of social media on society and optimal strategies to combat fake news and false information.

Her Excellency imparted crucial advice to media students seeking to enhance their skills and enhance their prospects in the competitive job market. She also advised them on the core skills that they need to thrive in a rapidly changing industry.

