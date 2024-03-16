Mothers’ Endowment campaign issues 120,000 participation certificates through website in 4 days

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund supporting the education of millions around the world, is seeing a community-wide response as donations started pouring in through the various donating channels.

Only 4 days after its launch, the campaign has issued more than 120,000 electronic participation certificates to contributors, who made their donations in honor and gratitude of their mothers.

The campaign offers a participation certificate, written beautifully to express love and gratitude, that can be gifted to mothers in whose name the donations were made. All contributions count as ongoing charities that will go towards establishing an endowment fund that supports education in underprivileged communities, helping millions improve their lives.

The great response to the campaign highlights the Emirati community’s established culture of giving and generosity, and reflects the successful use of innovative ideas and diversified contribution channels to facilitate participation and maximize impact.

Kindness and compassion



Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign allows contributors to make donations in their mothers’ names to honor them, highlighting the role of mothers in supporting their children’s education. The campaign also establishes the values of honoring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, while solidifying the UAE’s humanitarian role, while reviving the culture of endowments as a development tool that ensures sustainable charity and supports global efforts of sustainable development.



Donation channels



Since its launch which coincided with the holy month of Ramadan, the Mothers’ Endowment campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

