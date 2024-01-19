• Dive into the World of Underwater Discovery as Museum of the Future Hosts Professor Oussama Khatib for an Immersive ‘Future Talks’ Session

• Museum of the Future will host Standford University’s Professor Oussama Khatib, Director of the Stanford Robotics Lab, for an exclusive ‘Future Talk’ and documentary screening which will take the audience on a journey through the conception and triumphs of the OceanOneK underwater robot.



The Museum of the Future, a pioneering hub for research and development as well as a global platform for studying future opportunities within key sectors, will welcome Professor Oussama Khatib, Director of Stanford Robotics Lab to the museum for an exclusive Future Talk and documentary screening.



Taking place on 22 January 2024, the session presented by Professor Oussama Khatib titled, ‘OceanOneK: The Robot of the Abyss’ will take the audience on a captivating journey through the conception and triumphs of the OceanOneK underwater robot, sharing profound insights gained from extensive research in the world's oceans.



Following the keynote session there will be a screening of the documentary under the same name, ‘OceanOneK: The Robot of the Abyss,’ which will provide an in-depth perspective into the robot's ground-breaking journey and successes in never-before attempted depths of the sea.



Take a deeper look at the robot's journey into the mysterious depths of the sea, while witnessing first-hand the marvels of human innovation. Through this session, you will get to learn about the cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of underwater exploration. This is a unique opportunity to broaden your understanding of the uncharted territories beneath the waves. Whether you're a marine enthusiast, a tech aficionado, or simply curious about the wonders of the ocean, this Future Talk session will undoubtably be an unforgettable experience.



Visit the Museum of the Future for a remarkable session wherein Professor Oussama Khatib takes the stage for the second time. Discussing about the collaboration between humans and robots in the previous session, Professor Oussama’s upcoming keynote and documentary screening promises a deep dive into the world of underwater discovery.



These events are free to attend, so don't miss out on the chance to be part of this exhilarating experience – secure your spot now and witness the future of space exploration unfold before your very eyes.







Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.