Museum of the Future partners with Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre to spotlight UAE’s remarkable space milestones

Partnership highlights the UAE’s remarkable achievements in the space sector.

Museum of the Future to host a range of events, activities and initiatives alongside Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, which will introduce the world to the achievements of the centre and the UAE within the burgeoning space sector.

Museum visitors from around the world can experience how the future of mankind in space will look by the year 2071.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul: Our partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre enhances the remarkable achievements made by the UAE within the space sector and enriches our nation’s limitless ambitions.

Salem Humaid Al Marri: The partnership with the Museum of the Future aligns with our vision to deliver space science to all members of society, and our mission to inspire youth by enriching their knowledge on space exploration through the space centre’s missions and initiatives.

Sultan Al Neyadi: This collaboration will achieve great heights for a country that does not know the word “impossible.”

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has announced a strategic partnership between the Museum of the Future and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, in a video filmed from the International Space Station. The collaboration aims to solidify the UAE's stature as a global frontrunner in designing the future and space exploration, capitalising on its advancements in science, technology, and innovation.

Announcing the partnership, Al Neyadi said: "This partnership will achieve fresh milestones within the UAE’s realms of technology and space, striving for great heights in a country that does not know the word 'impossible.'"

The strategic agreement was inked by His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), and His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Future Foundation. The alliance aims to lay a path towards innovation, ambition, and pioneering for the future, embodying the vision of His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, for the future of Dubai and the UAE.

Through this collaboration, the Museum of the Future will coordinate various activities and initiatives with MBRSC, highlighting the UAE's endeavours in space exploration and presenting ambitious projects, such as astronaut training for the next generation of future pioneers.

The signing of the agreement was attended by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation; His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre; and His Excellency Youssef Hamad Al Shaibani, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

Space and future ambassadors

Last April, the museum hosted a live call with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from the International Space Station, attracting over 130 local and international media representatives.

MBRSC also announced at the museum the details and objectives of the second mission of the UAE Astronaut Programme in February 2023 and welcomed Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati astronaut, at various conferences and events hosted at the museum.

Dedicated to the future of the space sector, the Museum of the Future features an entire floor showcasing humanity's future in space in 2071.

Partners designing the Future

The strategic agreement was signed during the museum's inaugural partners' gala, honouring its strategic partners and their wide-ranging efforts towards the museum.

In attendance were many government officials and directors of major local and international companies that contributed to establishing the museum as a global platform for knowledge and an international centre for designing the future.

His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of MBRSC, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with the Museum of the Future. This partnership not only aligns with our shared vision of making space science more accessible but also ensures that what we build will be culturally relevant and sustainable for our communities.

Our ultimate goal is to inspire learners through meaningful connections to MBRSC's missions and initiatives. This partnership further presents a unique opportunity for children and families in the UAE to engage, learn, and expand their knowledge and understanding of space. We deeply appreciate the museum's commitment to co-developing this project, and together, we are poised to shape a future where space science is integrated into our everyday conversations and learning.”

His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul said: “This strategic partnership will enhance our efforts in contributing to outer space exploration and improving quality of life on Earth, as part of our commitment here at the Museum of the Future to promote knowledge, science, and technology to benefit societies. This partnership also highlights the UAE’s exceptional achievements within the space sector and will continue to support our leadership’s vision both for Earth and for outer space.

“We are also pleased to announce this partnership in the presence of our strategic partners who have contributed to making this journey a success, through which we provide a platform for great minds, scientists and researchers to contribute and accelerate scientific progress based on research and development,” he added.

Active Partnerships

Since its opening in February 2022, the museum's partners have organised numerous events, conferences, and forums, hosting renowned experts and specialists from around the globe, giving them the opportunity to learn about Dubai's vision for its future and how this provides foresight for the entire world.

Tomorrow Today

The Museum of the Future also houses the 'Tomorrow Today' exhibit on an entire floor, where strategic partners can showcase their future-focused innovations, robot prototypes, AI systems, and several interactive experiences that offer a glimpse into the potential realities of the coming decades.

