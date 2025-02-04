Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates second edition of Human Fraternity Majlis

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said that: “As we celebrate the International Day of Human Fraternity, I would like to express our thanks and appreciation to the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. With his strong support, the historic Document on Human Fraternity was issued in 2019 in Abu Dhabi and signed by His Holiness Pope Francis And His Eminence Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb.

Sheikh Nahyan stated that the United Nations recognised this important document by designating the fourth of February as International Human Fraternity ‘Day. ’'Under the wise leadership and guidance of the President, we are a country of peace and harmony – a country that promotes tolerance and fights intolerance – a country committed to achieving a peaceful pluralistic global society – and a country dedicated to the achievement of peace and progress for all peoples of the world.

His Highness the President is a strong advocate of human fraternity and is committed to leading us towards a future where all human beings work diligently together in order to build a peaceful world, a safe world, and a prosperous world for all people everywhere. Thanks to his vision for our present and our future, we are a country that is, without a doubt, one of the most peaceful, prosperous, and tolerant countries in the world.”

Sheikh Nahyan made these remarks during the inauguration of the second edition of the Human Fraternity Majlis, organised by the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity in collaboration with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence; the Muslim Council of Elders; Abrahamic Family House; the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity; and the World Summit of Nobel Laureates for Peace.

In the presence of José Ramos-Horta, President of East Timor, and Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, the event brought together world leaders, Nobel Prize laureates, policymakers, youth leaders, and change-makers from over 20 countries as part of the celebration of the sixth anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity, to exchange ideas on solving global challenges to human fraternity.

The forum’s speakers included: President of East Timor; Professor Dr. Mohamed Al-Duweiny, Deputy of Al Azhar Al-Sharif; Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat; Charles Michel, former president of the European Council; Verónica del Socorro Alcocer García, First Lady of Colombia; Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, and representatives of the Holy See and Al-Azhar.

During opening remarks, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said: “It is a great privilege to hold this Majlis at the Abrahamic Family House in celebration of the International Day of Human Fraternity. I am hopeful that this important symbol of our country’s strong commitment to tolerance and human fraternity will be an especially motivating setting for all of us to be engines of tolerance and positive change in the world.''

Praising the inspiring messages of His Holiness Pope Francisand His Eminence Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh Nahyan said: “They call on us to work together in carrying out our shared responsibility for achieving tolerance, peace, and human fraternity in our world. We are strongly motivated by their strong conviction that peace and tolerance promote the qualities and experiences that unite—rather than divide—all people, and enables a collective pursuit of progress, well-being and happiness for all.”

Expanding on these important messages, he noted: “We are acutely aware that their call for tolerance, peace, and human fraternity is challenged by many regional and global conditions. Communities across the world face challenges regarding health, the environment, economic development, education, and international peace and understanding. Wars and conflicts persist. Cultural differences and economic difficulties derail cooperation in some cases and lead to harsh competition. Religious differences provoke suspicion, where it should promote appreciation for our common quest for spiritual fulfilment. It sometimes appears that our cultural, economic, political, and religious differences have become sources of intractable conflict, rather than the basis for mutual respect and a common ground for problem-solving.”

He also called on attendees to remember the collective capacity to build peace, tolerance, and coexistence through united action. He emphasised that there is more that binds people together than separates them and that similarities far outweigh differences. He urged a commitment to finding the common ground necessary to heal and prevent the conflicts that afflict humanity. At the same time, he highlighted the importance of celebrating the tremendous advances made—the countless examples of cultural exchange, cooperation, and respect that embody the hope of a new era of peace and prosperity in the world. He expressed his hope that during the discussions, there would be consensus on the necessity of regional and international cooperation in achieving shared goals for the future of the world.

President of East Timor José Ramos-Horta said: “I would like to emphasise that human fraternity is a shared mission for all of us present here today and indeed for all of humanity. Promoting human fraternity requires all generations, all nations, all sectors of society to unite in solidarity and coexistence, we must patiently listen to each other and show empathy for the suffering of others, and engage in respectful communication.”

Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam affrimed that the Human Fraternity Majlis aims to foster the exchange of ideas and perspectives to develop an effective strategy for implementing the principles outlined in the Document on Human Fraternity, which originated from Abu Dhabi, the capital of tolerance.

He emphasised that the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Patron of the Document on Human Fraternity, stands as a pioneering model in spreading and advancing the values of human fraternity.

“The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity carries forward the values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the United Arab Emirates, whose enduring humanitarian legacy continues to inspire generations,'' he added.

Commonwealth Secretary-General the Right Patricia Scotland, a member of the 2025 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity judging committee, stated that “it is incredibly important for those who believe in human fraternity to bind together with determination - it is by our deeds the world will know peace.”

First Lady of Colombia Verónica del Socorro Alcocer García said: “True human fraternity lies in unity, not division. Love is charity, but charity is more than material giving, it is listening and standing together as one. Dialogue is the path to resolution.”

Former President of the European Council and former Prime Minister of Belgium, H.E. Charles Michel said: “If we want to be fair and just, cultural diplomacy stands more important than ever. We need to encourage each other to listen actively to one another and only then will we be able to make well-informed choices and decisions.”

The Majlis also spotlighted the role of youth as catalysts for change, with young participants sharing how they use their voices and platforms to promote unity and peace, both locally and globally.

Thirteen-year-old Ghaya al-Ahbabi, the youngest UNICEF youth advocate for COP28, addressed the majlis, saying: “I stand before you, representing the young people of today, who will be the leaders of tomorrow. Let us stand together and show the world that no matter where we come from, no matter our differences, we are all part of the same human family.”

The event reinforced the importance of collaboration and dialogue across people of all generations and backgrounds as fundamental tools for building a better, more unified world. Discussions reflected the ongoing commitment of the United Arab Emirates to uphold human fraternity as a guiding principle of peace and coexistence, focusing on the UAE as the birthplace of the Document on Human Fraternity and the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

Discussions – which included dialogue with a youth audience – centred around various key topics, most notably the role of diplomacy in bridging global divides and addressing global challenges, building inclusive societies, and empowering youth as future leaders of human fraternity.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.