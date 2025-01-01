National Center of Meteorology Releases January Climate Summary

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued its January climate summary, highlighting key weather patterns and statistics for the month. Known for cooler conditions, January typically experiences a drop in temperatures, with cool days and cold nights. This is attributed to the influence of a high-pressure ridge extending from Siberia, accompanied by a cold air mass affecting the UAE and the Arabian Peninsula.

Temperature Trends

Forecasts for January 2025 indicate that the average temperatures will align with or slightly exceed the general average. The national mean temperature for the month is 18.3°C, with notable climatic variations:

Mean air temperature: 16.4°C to 20.0°C

Mean maximum air temperature: 21.3°C to 25.7°C

Mean minimum air temperature: 11.6°C to 15.2°C

Historical records reveal extreme fluctuations, with the highest maximum temperature of 36.0°C observed in areas like Asab (1991), Al Hiyer (1983), and Alfoah (1983). The lowest recorded temperature was -2°C in Raknah (2021).

Rainfall and Cloud Development

The UAE is expected to experience intermittent low-pressure systems moving from west to east. Occasionally, these systems, influenced by upper air troughs and the Red Sea trough, result in cloud formations and rainfall.

Forecasted average rainfall: 11.5 mm

Highest recorded monthly rainfall: 229.9 mm at Saqar Port (2020)

Wind and Sea Conditions

Strong northwesterly winds, locally known as Shamal, are common during January. These winds often stir blowing sand and dust in inland areas, particularly in exposed regions, and contribute to rough sea conditions with increased wave heights.

Mean wind speed: 12 km/h

Highest wind speed: 99.7 km/h at Al Gheweifat (2003)

Relative Humidity and Fog Formation

Humidity levels rise during the early mornings, increasing the likelihood of fog and mist, particularly in inland areas compared to coastal regions.

Mean relative humidity: 63%

Mean maximum relative humidity: 78% to 91%

Mean minimum relative humidity: 31% to 47%

January 2021 recorded the highest fog and mist occurrences, with 19 foggy days and 4 misty days.

Historical Highlights

Fog: The most foggy January occurred in 2021 with significant fog and mist frequencies.

The most foggy January occurred in 2021 with significant fog and mist frequencies. Rainfall: The highest recorded monthly rainfall was 229.9 mm in January 2020.

This month’s forecasted climatic conditions align with historical averages, underscoring January as a pivotal period for cooler weather, fog development, and occasional rainfall in the UAE.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.