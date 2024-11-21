National Guard rescues fisherman in distress off Zirku Island

A fisherman in distress near Zirku Island, Abu Dhabi, has been rescued by the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard.

The National Guard's Search and Rescue Centre responded to a distress call from a fishing vessel 10 nautical miles off Zirku Island. Immediately, the vessel's location was pinpointed, and a search and rescue boat affiliated to the Coastal Guard, accompanied by a medical team from Zirku Island Clinic, was dispatched. The injured individual received immediate first aid and was subsequently transferred to the island's clinic for necessary medical treatment."

The National Guard emphasises the importance of adhering to maritime safety procedures, urging seafarers to contact the maritime emergency hotline (996) in case of any emergency to ensure a swift response and safeguard lives.

